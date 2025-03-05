Fresno man sentenced for deadly 2021 shooting

A Fresno man has learned his fate for shooting and killing 27-year-old Christian Juarez in 2021.

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- A convicted killer learns his punishment on Tuesday for the murder of a Fresno man.

A total of 25 years to life in prison is the sentence handed down to Andrew Condee after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

The former gang member shot and killed 27-year-old Christian Juarez in 2021 in an east central Fresno home.

Tuesday morning in a red jumpsuit and handcuffs, Juarez's sister delivered harsh words to the man who took her brother from her.

"I wish that there's a person out there to give you a taste of your own medicine and to cold-heartedly take the person you love from you as you did to my family," said Genesis Cardenas, the victim's sister.

Genesis Cardenas says the last four years have been difficult for her loved ones, adding her life will never be the same.

"To say in other words you ruined my family and you ruined my siblings, my family will never be complete at the table for Thanksgiving because you decided to take my brother's life," said Cardenas.

Juarez's mother shares those same sentiments for her baby boy.

"He has the opportunity to change his life, he can now hug his family, but I cannot hug my son anymore," said Maria Ortiz, the victim's mother.

Through a Spanish interpreter, Ortiz reflects on a conversation she had with her son before he was gone.

"'(He asked), 'When are we going to move from here?' I asked him, "Why?' 'Because they are going to kill me here.' He was right," recalled Ortiz.

Despite Christian Juarez never coming back, his mother through tears, asks for the lord to forgive Condee.

"I honestly ask God, I am praying for him, that God may change his life and that he could become a better person," said Ortiz.

