Fresno murder suspect arrested in Riverside County, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A team effort between Fresno police and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department led to the arrest of a murder suspect.

On June 20, 27-year-old Julian Garcia was shot and killed during an argument near Plumas and Lorena Avenue in southwest Fresno.

Following up on leads generated by Fresno police, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies located 41-year-old Raymond Torres this week in the city of Indio, where they arrested him.

Torres is currently awaiting transport back to Fresno County, where he will be booked for murder.

Although an arrest has been made, Fresno police detectives are still looking for information about this case.

They're asking anyone who may know about the murder of Julian Garcia to contact them.

