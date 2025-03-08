Fresno native and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy arrested in Texas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno native and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been arrested in Texas.

Williamson County online jail records show Worthy was arrested Friday by deputies. He was booked into the county jail on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or caused choking.

Williamson County includes parts of Austin, where Worthy played college football at the University of Texas.

Less than a month ago, Worthy was back in Fresno, where he held a free event at Granite Park to interact with fans.

In just his first season in the NFL, Worthy made it all the way to Super Bowl LIX, scoring two touchdowns in the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.