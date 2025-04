Fresno Pacific University celebrates grand opening of new baseball stadium

Fresno Pacific University's athletic director joined Live at Three Wednesday to discuss the Sunbirds' new state-of-the-art baseball stadium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a big day for Fresno Pacific!

The Sunbirds are unveiling their new state-of-the-art baseball stadium a little more than a year after breaking ground.

Athletic director Kyle Ferguson joined Action News anchors Vanessa Vasconcelos and Stephen Hicks to talk about Wednesday's grand opening.

The Dan Martin Stadium Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting is happening Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.