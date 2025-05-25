Fresno Pacific Women's 4x100 relay team wins NCAA D-II championship, sets record

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Pacific women's 4x100 relay team became national champions after setting a new Division II record.

The Sunbirds became the new record holders after a 43.85 finish on Saturday, just one day after New Mexico Highlands University set the record in the prelims with a 43.98 sprint.

Fresno Pacific's 4x100 relay team consisted of:



Sariyah Copeland (Central HS)



Shaniya Randolph (Bullard HS)



Brianna Green (St. Augustine, FL)



Nydia Chance (Jamaica)



Fresno Pacific tells Action News that Chance was a last-minute replacement for senior Ariana Vera, who went down last night with food poisoning.

Green would also secure a national title for herself in the women's 400m hurdles with a time of 56.88.