Fresno Police Officer arrested on sexual battery charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A seven-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department has been arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The Fresno Police Department says Officer Peter Obioma Agbowo was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the department's sexual assault unit.

Authorities say the incident happened back in March when Agbowo was off the clock and involved two adult victims.

Agbowo was placed on administrative leave during the internal affairs investigation.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office reviewed the evidence, and a misdemeanor warrant was issued for Agbowo's arrest.