Fresno police sergeant arrested for attempted lewd act on child

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police sergeant has been arrested and booked into jail on charges of attempted lewd act on a child and communication with a minor intending to commit an unlawful offense.

Fresno police officials say they learned Wednesday that a felony warrant had been issued for the arrest of 56-year-old Paige McQuay by the Roseville Police Department.

Investigators say McQuay had been communicating with an officer who was posing as a child as part a sting operation.

McQuay was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation.

McQuay has worked for the Fresno Police Department since December 1993.

