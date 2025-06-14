Fresno prepares for "No Kings Day" protests

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As a military parade marches through the streets of D.C. on Saturday, protesters are planning to gather in cities across the nation for what they call "No Kings Day."

The parade in the nation's capital is said to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

The date, June 14th, is also Flag Day and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

The Trump administration denies any connection between the parade's timing and his birthday.

Protesters with Central Valley Indivisible have a much different view of the parade.

"That in itself is a crazy spectacle for dictatorships," said Chris Wippern, Central Valley Indivisible.

The national organizers of the "No Kings Day" protests said it's a day of defiance to "reject authoritarianism -and show the world what democracy really looks like."

Fresno local, Chris Wippern, said the protest has been planned for months intentionally on the same day as the parade to stand against the Trump Administration and their policies, including immigration enforcement and deportations.

"Armed, masked men kidnapping citizens off the streets," said Wippern. "That's kind of high up there. Tariffs. The whole idea of ruling through executive order."

The national organizers say the recent protests in Los Angeles and the response from the federal government have increased interest.

They said this isn't a protest against the military, which is why, of the thousands of events, there isn't one in D.C.

However, there are nearly ten in the Central Valley, including two in Fresno.

Fresno Police said they've already met with organizers.

"We don't overrun it and we try to stay back and let them do what they have to do and, you know, have a peaceful protest," said Sgt. Mark Van Wyhe, Fresno Police Department.

"That's what everybody wants. They want it, and we want it. It's really nice when you meet with the organizers and you know them by name, and they know us, and we talk on the phone."

Officers are reminding everyone who shows up to remain on the sidewalks.

The sergeant says if there are any counterprotests Saturday, they'll treat them the same way, as long as everyone remains peaceful.

Governor Gavin Newsom also said Friday the state was deploying safety and security resources throughout the state to support local law enforcement.

At least one business near one of the protest locations has said it will close for the day on Saturday as a precaution.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, X and Instagram.