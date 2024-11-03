Fresno State fails to stop Hawaii's 4th quarter comeback, falls 21-20

Giving up a touchdown with just 15 seconds left on the clock, Fresno State falls 21-20 to Hawaii Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Giving up a touchdown with just 15 seconds left on the clock, Fresno State falls 21-20 to Hawaii Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.

With the last-minute loss, the Bulldogs fall to (5-4, 3-2 MW) on the season.

Fresno State would score on its first two drives of the game, but were eventually held to just 95 yards the rest of the night.

OFFENSIVE WOES

Fresno State finished the night with just 176 total yards of offense against the Rainbow Warriors. It's the first time they've been held to under 200 yards since a 2022 loss to UCONN on the road.

On the ground, the Bulldogs were held to just 19 yards rushing on 21 carries (0.9 yards per carry).

Junior QB Mikey Keene went 25/31 for 157 yards, 1 TD. Keene was also sacked 4 times for a total loss of 28 yards.

PHOENIX JACKSON SHINES IN LOSS

Junior LB Phoenix Jackson was a bright spot on Saturday's loss against Hawaii, snagging an 89-yard pick six late in the third quarter to put the 'Dogs up 20-7.

The Modesto native's 89 all-purpose yards were more than WRs Jalen Moss (74), Raylen Sharpe (48), and RB Elijah Gilliam (42).

WHAT'S NEXT

Fresno State will travel to Colorado Springs to face Air Force (1-7, 0-4 MW) next Saturday.

Kickoff from Falcon Stadium is set for 6:45pm PT.

With three games left, Fresno State needs one more win to become bowl-eligible.

FULL GAME RECAP

After receiving the opening kickoff, Hawai'i used up nearly eight minutes during a 14-play, 75-yard drive. A 5-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Schager to Pofele Ashlock on third-and-goal put the Rainbow Warriors up 7-0.

Fresno State responded with a 12-play drive. With the drive appearing to stall, Mikey Keene found Raylen Sharp for a 21-yard completion on third-and-11 at the UH 43-yard line. Two plays later, a Hawai'i personal foul negated a fumble by the 'Dogs. Elijah Gilliam took the hand-off 10 yards up the middle into the end zone to tie the game.

With Hawai'i attempting a fourth-and-1 for the second time on the drive on their own side of the field, Malachi Langley stripped Schager of the ball to force a turnover on downs at its 28-yard line. It took Fresno State seven plays before Keene found Sharpe in the end zone for a 5-yard score. The Bulldogs' lead stood at 13-7 with 10:21 on the clock after the PAT was blocked.

Following the early scores, the game turned to the defenses as seven consecutive punts were forced.

As Hawai'i put together the longest drive since the first two drives of the game, the Bulldogs defense stood tall when it mattered. After a false start pushed UH into a third-and-11 from the 25-yard line, Schager's pass attempt was tipped up in the air by Tuasivi Nomura. Phoenix Jackson pulled it out of the air and took it 89 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 20-3 lead with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hawai'i got its offense going once again. But on fourth-and-9, Fresno State appeared to end the drive. A pass breakup by Cam Lockridge though was deemed to be targeting, extending the drive. Three plays later, Schager made it 20-14 with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Nick Cenacle with nine minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs were forced to punt from their own 43-yard line on the next drive. Hawai'i moved the ball into Fresno State's end but just after the two-minute timeout, Jackson punched the ball loose and Jadyen Davis recovered the fumble.

Following two rushes, a sack on third-and-5 left the 'Dogs punting for the seventh consecutive drive, this time from its own end zone.

UH started their final drive at the Fresno State 47-yard line. On fourth-and-10 at the 18, Nomura was whistled for pass interference in the end zone, moving the ball to the 3-yard line. Three plays later, Schager hit Cenacle for the go-ahead touchdown with 15 seconds left.

