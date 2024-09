Fresno State featured in Bud Light's college collection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year, you can cheer on the Fresno State Bulldogs with a custom drink.

On Tuesday, Bud Light announced its largest-ever collection of college team cans.

Fresno State's is a long-neck aluminum bottle featuring the Bulldog logo.

The can joins five teams from Big 12, including Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and 21 other programs.

To purchase a pack, just reach out to your nearest wholesaler here.