Fresno State football welcomes Pac-12 foe Washington State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football is back home this week for the first time in a month.

It's a break from Mountain West Play as they welcome in their future PAC-12 partner Washington State.

"We didn't play 'Bulldog Football'. I mean, plain and simple," said Tim Skipper, interim head coach.

Fresno State is coming off a devastating 59-14 loss to UNLV on the road.

The loss marked the most points allowed by the Bulldogs since 2015.

"It's a bad taste that we deserve to taste right now but let's make sure we never taste it again," Skipper said.

With four interceptions thrown by three different QBs, including two from starter Mikey Keene.

Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann says it is time to look in the mirror.

"Put our pride and ego aside and say, 'Hey, what are we doing?' Because what we're doing is not effective enough currently," said McCann.

Through 5 games, Keene has 7 touchdowns compared to 6 interceptions, which McCann attributes to a lack of execution and balance.

"Maybe not pressing to make a play sometimes. when you're struggling to run the ball the way we have i think that puts a little more pressure on the QB," said McCann.

The 'Dogs get to reset this Saturday back at home for the first time in a month against 4-1 Washington State, a team receiving votes for the AP top 25.

"The rankings and all that stuff, I don't know what it is, I didn't even look at it. I just look at those guys play and they play very hard," Skipper said.

It's the first meeting with the Cougars since a dominating 29-6 win in the 2022 LA Bowl.

"But the names and the players have completely changed so there's a lot of new people out there," said Skipper.

Fresno State is tasked with stopping dual-threat signal caller John Mateer.

Averaging more than 90 yards per game on the ground with 5 touchdowns, Mateer leads the cougars in rushing yards and attempts.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a QB have more explosive runs in a non-option type offense," said Kevin Coyle, defensive coordinator.

With Fresno State set to join the Cougars inside the Pac-12 in 2026

It's also expected to be the last time the two face each other as non-conference opponents.

"It's always awesome to be playing at home in front of everybody you know so looking forward to it and can't wait to see the red wave out there," said Skipper.

