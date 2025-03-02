Fresno State men's basketball coach Vance Walberg speaks for first time since betting scandal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State men's basketball coach Vance Walberg spoke to the media for the first time since a betting scandal involving his players became public.

The Bulldogs faced Boise State on Saturday in their first game since the scandal, losing their 11th consecutive game by a score of 66-61.

"Sometimes you get bad breaks, whatever, " Walberg said in his postgame news conference. "I must've done something wrong to the basketball gods but seems like everything bit us all at one time."

Allegations of sports gambling involving players Mykell Robinson, Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins surfaced last week. Robinson and Weaver are no longer with men's basketball team.

Collins returned to the team against Boise after being withheld from competition last Saturday. Action News sources say Collins was allegedly only placing bets on professional sports.

"We're just happy to have Zaon back. The NCAA reinstated him and we are just very happy to have him back," Walberg said.

Collins finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Prior to Walberg's postgame conference, the university told media members that they will not be commenting on any matters involved in the ongoing investigation.