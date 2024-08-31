Fresno State vs. Michigan: Previewing the game from the Big House

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KFSN) -- We are less than 24 hours away from Fresno State kicking off the football season at an iconic college stadium.

The Bulldogs will face the defending national champs, the University of Michigan Wolverines, at the Big House.

The first thing you notice in the stadium is the size.

Michigan Stadium, with record crowds of more than 115,000 fans, is seen as the largest stadium in the country, and biggest in the Western Hemisphere.

Inside Schembechler Hall, the history is just as massive.

1,004 footballs showcase every win in school history, a total that tops the college football history books.

It's been almost 20 years since Fresno State played the defending national champs, and if it wasn't for Reggie Bush, they might have won.

Pat Hill's mantra of 'Anytime, anywhere, any place!' that rallied the Valley has carried on to the next generation as the Red Wave rolls in to Ann Arbor.

"They're going to put up a fight tomorrow I think. They might shock the world, we'll see," said Fresno State fan, Chris Rodriguez.

Fresno State fans are standing out in a sea of Maizen and Gold.

Superfan James Lundberg from Fresno is bringing his eleven-week-old daughter to see.

To match the Bulldog headband, Avery will be wearing red headphones, and a matching shirt.

Avery wasn't in the plan four years ago when this game was announced, but James is thrilled at the change of plans.

"Love creating memories for Avery when she gets older when she realizes her first game was at Michigan inside the Big House," said James.

"I think everybody's kind of counting us out here locally," said Shaun Apperson, a Fresno State fan who is attending the game with his son, Evan.

Fresno State players know this game is different than the others.

"This might be one of the biggest stages Fresno State football has ever played on," said Moses Vavao, senior offensive lineman for Fresno State.

"We've got a great feeling about this one. Have a lot of respect for them they've earned it. But it's going to be a great opportunity," added Camryn Bracha, Fresno State senior DB.

Thirteen players from last year's championship team were drafted.

For the Wolverines there's still the question of who will be their starting quarterback, whether that be junior Davis Warren or sophomore Alex Orji.

For Fresno State, Mikey Keene is back for year two to lead the offense and the Bulldog identity is being shared by interim coach Tim Skipper.

"We want to impose our will. That's every single week. That's how we're built around here. Kind of the grit of the Valley. Same way the people of the Valley are is how we are," explained Skipper.

"Obviously, Michigan thinks the same thing. They're a physical football team they put it on film. They're fundamentally sound and have the same motto, so hey, let's go out there and see who has it. Who's going to take it."

