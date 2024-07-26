Fresno substitute teacher leads summer school on front porch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a southwest Fresno neighborhood, learning hasn't stopped for the summer.

Since Fresno Unified got out, several kids have been hitting the books on the front porch of Rizpah Bellard.

"We just sit on the porch, get a book and read. If they have questions on certain words, I help them sound it out. I have them read to each other," explained Bellard. "That snowballed into five kids, seven kids, 10 kids and now I have 13 kids."

Bellard is a substitute teacher for the district, and she's taught many of the kids in her neighborhood. They're also the ones who pitched the idea of "Miss B's Summer School on the Porch."

"They asked me to teach them and I said 'Sure.' This is a great opportunity for them to get on grade-level, because a lot of the students in Fresno are behind," Bellard shared. "These students want to get on grade-level."

Miss B, along with her boyfriend Kevin Tatum, who's also the vice principal at Sunnyside High - are teaching kids from Kindergarten to seventh grade.

The students said they enjoy every moment of it.

"It's nice because we don't really have neighbors like this," said third grader Delilah.

The children have learned a lot over the past few months.

Allison, a fourth grader, said Miss B has helped her with flashcards, reading and cursive.

Miss B also has a few English Student Learners who join her every day and have made great progress.

The parents have expressed their gratitude to Miss B, now knowing their child will be ready for the school year.

"These kids are the future," she said. "I'm literally just giving them the tools they need to be successful."

As the first day of school gets closer, Miss B is also hoping to help some of the families with school supplies.

She is looking for backpacks and school supplies for the following grades:

Kindergarten (1)

1st Grade (1)

2nd Grade (2)

3rd Grade (1)

4th Grade (3)

6th Grade (2)

7th Grade (3)

If you are interested in donating to the students in her summer school, email Rizpah Bellard at rizpahbellard@gmail.com.

