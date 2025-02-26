Fresno teacher appears in court on sex crime charges as document reveals new details

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Bullard High teacher who is now on leave appeared in shackles Tuesday hours after prosecutors hit him with 38 charges.

"We are here for an arraignment hearing," Judge William Terrence said.

Ray Waller is looking to hire a private attorney, which is an indication he wants to fight the allegations against him.

Investigators believe Waller had sex with a minor, sold or produced explicit content, and committed lewd acts.

The charges sent shockwaves at his former school.

"It's really grossed out, to be honest," Karianna Fletcher, a Bullard High School senior said last week. "It's really disgusting."

In the newly filed charging document, prosecutors allege some of the sex crimes took place in Waller's classroom as recently as last month.

The documents reveals four victims and states one of them could have been as young as 14.

"It appears as though somebody must have come forward and made a complaint," Action News Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi said. "And as one person came forward, it seemed to blossom into others coming forward."

Capozzi reviewed the charging document, calling the number of counts "surprising" but saying prosecutors must feel they have enough evidence.

"They're alleging that this is a teacher who was put in that position and knew that these children were vulnerable because they were younger. He was in a position of trust," Capozzi said.

Waller could enter a plea with his new attorney as soon as next Thursday.

For now, he is held in jail on a $830,000 bail. Prosecutors say they're preparing a motion to deny bail altogether.

Only two of the four victims are currently identified, and the judge said Waller must stay at least 100 yards away.

"You are not to have any contact with either one of them," Judge Terrence said. "No personal, electronic, telephonic, or written contact with those individuals."

The prosecutor told the judge that investigators are working to identify the two other victims and potentially more as the investigation continues.

If Waller pleads not guilty next week, the case could wind through the court system for months.