Fresno Unified Interim Superintendent Misty Her details 100-day plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Fall, students will return to the Fresno Unified School District with Interim Superintendent Misty Her leading the way.

The district is conducting a nationwide search to find a permanent superintendent, but, in the meantime, 'Her' says she's getting to work.

The start of the new school year is just a few days away, and Her is counting down the days to welcome students back.

"I've done so many openings of schools, and this is special because I get to do it as interim superintendent," Her said.

Her, who was formerly the deputy superintendent, was named interim superintendent after Bob Nelson announced he was leaving for a job at Fresno State.

She says shortly after being appointed, she started listening sessions with students and departments throughout the district.

"One thing I heard as I was getting into the 100-day plan is that we had too many goals," Her said.

That's why Her created the 100-day plan with only two main goals: 'Improving Student Outcomes' and 'Achieving Operational Excellence.'

Student outcomes includes increasing state test scores to track progress, but it also includes internal interim metrics to see how students are performing.

She says the district is still working to determine those internal metrics, in part, because she wants to speak directly with teachers when they return to school.

"I don't feel I should start determining what those metrics are without getting their voice first," Her said.

Her says the second goal, 'Achieving Operational Excellence,' will be centered around customer service.

She says the entire district will focus on compassion, service, communication and hospitality.

One way they're hoping to showcase those values is through a tool on the district website called "Let's Talk."

Anyone can send in a question for a department or for a school site.

The goal is to ensure a response within 24 to 48 hours.

"Were not there yet, but that's where they're working to be," Her said.

Her says the program will give the district data to track how they're doing.

The initial outline of the 100-day plan has limited information, but Her says that was intentional.

She says the district will continue rolling out the plan in easy-to-understand pieces.

She says she wants district staff and teachers to have the data, metrics and support they need to be successful.

"The most important thing for me is ensuring that we have high quality teaching and learning happening every single day," Her said.

While she hopes to be the next superintendent, Her is leaving that decision to the board of trustees and focusing on the job at hand.

"While I'm here as the interim, I'm going to to do the job. I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. I'm going to put in 200% every single day and whatever decision is made, I just want it to be a win for kids," Her said.

Her says they are heading into 'Phase Three' and focusing on a strong opening of the school year.

There will be monthly updates on the 100-day plan both internally and externally to track progress.

