Fresno Unified School District will ask voters to support $500 million bond in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District will ask voters for more funding support this November.

The board recently voted to approve putting a $500 million bond on the November ballot that would support improvements across the district.

"We've been very fortunate that our community has supported us. Our taxpayers have supported us with bonds in the past, but we still have more than $2 billion in need," FUSD Chief Communications Officer Nikki Henry said.

Henry says, if passed, the first priority would be funding projects that are on hold from Measure M due to the lack of funding.

That includes a cafeteria and plant coordinator facility at Fresno High, and an administration building at Hoover High.

Use for one-third of the money would be decided collaboratively with the Fresno Teacher Association and would focus on class size reduction and classroom improvements.

"That's going to be HVAC improvements, that's going to make sure that people have dedicated music space, dedicated confidential space for our psychologists and social workers," Henry said.

A total of $80 million would fund pocket stadiums at Fresno High and the four other comprehensive high schools that don't currently have one.

"Stands, turf, track, lights -- beautiful," Henry said. "To make sure our kids can play on their own home turf, and that their families can cheer them on on their home turf as well."

Potential projects will also be prioritized for schools like McLane High School, which was determined alongside 20 elementary and middle schools as 'very high need.'

A third-party company pinpointed those schools through a data/equity evaluation.

"They came up with this list who are very high need, which means that they have high infrastructure needs and high social-emotional, socio-economic needs as well," Henry said.

Henry says if passed, the bond would raise property taxes between $20-$30 per $100,000 assessed value.

She says she hopes voters will see the cost as a minimal price to pay to support student's futures.

"We know it's -- it's a big ask, but also we know that it's a huge return on investment, and you can look at what we've done with bond measures in the past," Henry said.

There is about $100 million that hasn't been assigned to specific projects.

The board and constituents will be able to weigh in on how it should be spent during the August 28 board meeting.

That way voters would know exactly where the money will be going before they cast a vote in November.

