Fresno VA celebrating 75 years of serving veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Veterans Affairs Fresno Medical Center is celebrating a milestone -- 75 years serving Central California.

Last year, the hospital worked with more than 20,000 veterans.

Also marking a milestone is one of the VA's own: retired US Army veteran Guadalupe Castillo, who recently received his hearing aid as a patient of the hospital and celebrated a century of life's adventures.

Castillo entered the armed forces at just 18 years old. He has been involved in a handful of the most intense conflicts of the 21st century.

"From there, he went to the Battle of the Bulge, and the push through Europe and Omaha D-Day and then the Liberation of France," says his son, Manuel.

A living legend who has experienced so much that many have only read about in history books.

This past March, Castillo celebrated his 100th birthday.

On Friday, he will be honored during the VA's Diamond anniversary.

When Castillo's service with the US Army was through, he worked for the VA for 20 years. Manuel followed a similar career path, working with the VA in its I.T. department.

"It's truly a brotherhood, with all the rest of the veterans and the retired vets," Manuel said. "We're on the same page. Everyone seems to understand each other, work together. It's an awesome place to work."

Manuel said it was his dad's own service that inspired him to follow in his military footsteps -- proudly wearing the uniform -- this time with the U.S. Air Force.

He enlisted in 1980 and eventually fought in Operation Desert Storm in 1990.

Manuel hopes when young people come across veterans like his father, they'll do one simple gesture: engage.

"They have a lot to say," Manuel said. "There's a lot in there. You just have to ask them and bring it out."

The public is invited to attend the VA Fresno's 75th anniversary celebration at 4 pm with music, guided tours and a ceremony at the Walk of Honor.

