Fresno woman sentenced to 12 years for fatal stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly three years after Destiny Angel stabbed her boyfriend, Angel Huerta to death, she learned her fate and faced severe words from her father and the victim's family and friends.

Even Destiny's own father stood up with harsh words for his daughter and an apology to the family.

"My daughter is the monster they make her out to be, and I understand that, and I'm fine with that, but in my heart, that's my little girl," said Michael Angel, Destiny Angel's Father. "And I am so sorry for everything that happened."

Destiny entered a no-contest plea earlier this year for the July 2022 stabbing of the father of her child.

Police said they found the 28-year-old with a stab wound at Olive and Fifth in Central Fresno. A fact that haunts his loved ones to this day.

"You stabbed Angel, you stabbed him and stabbed him and stabbed him," said Catherine Bernal, family friend of Angel Huerta. "You left him bleeding outside, you never called for help for him, you never attempted to help him."

Huerta died at the hospital. Surveillance video led detectives to Destiny, who was arrested less than two weeks later.

Investigators said it was an argument that led to the stabbing.

As some of Huerta's family members read their victim impact statements, they became overwhelmed with emotion and asked others to step in.

On her part, as Destiny stood shackled, she switched between staring at the floor and shaking her head at their statements.

Huerta's best friend mourned what he had already missed and would never experience.

"Bones will never get to hear his daughter's laugh. How much time is that worth?" said Juan Gonzalez, Angel Huerta's friend. "Bones will never get to hear her say those four precious words 'I love you daddy'. How much time is that worth?"

Destiny was sentenced to 12 years in prison, far short of what Huerta's family and friends would've liked to see. With credit for time served, her sentence is roughly 9 years.