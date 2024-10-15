Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrates 'topping out' of terminal expansion project

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is inching closer to completing its terminal expansion project.

"The terminal will feature a new concourse wing with two passenger boarding bridges, which is significant for us, expanded hold rooms, retail and dining spaces," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

The changes are part of the airport's "FATforward" project, including a new federal inspection station for international travelers.

"The new international arrivals facility will be able to process three times as many passengers per hour, supporting our growing number of international travelers," Dyer explained.

On Monday, local leaders and construction workers celebrated the progress made on the project so far.

"The steel framing, including the tie into the existing structure, is up, and the framework for the new passenger checkpoint is in place," Dyer stated.

Those working on FATforward signed the final steel beam of the expansion building before it was hoisted into place.

"Just as the placement of this final beam symbolizes the terminal's connection to the rest of the airport, so will this terminal symbolize Fresno's continued connection to the rest of the world," Fresno city council member, District 4, Tyler Maxwell, said.

Local leaders added that the project had already helped Fresno's economy.

"By investing in local infrastructure, we're stimulating growth, as the mayor said, we're strengthening our economy, and it's estimated that we'll have over $85 million," Congressman Jim Costa said.

The first phase of the terminal will open in February, and an expanded security screening checkpoint will be fully completed by the fall of next year.

