Fresno's Black Wellness and Prosperity Center gets thousands in grant money

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center received thousands in grant money to continue efforts to improve outcomes for Black mothers and babies.

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center received thousands in grant money to continue efforts to improve outcomes for Black mothers and babies.

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center received thousands in grant money to continue efforts to improve outcomes for Black mothers and babies.

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center received thousands in grant money to continue efforts to improve outcomes for Black mothers and babies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The James Irvine Foundation received hundreds of applications for this year's Leadership Awards.

Out of the pool, six were selected, including one that nominated Shantay R. Davies-Balch.

She's the President and CEO of the Black Wellness & Prosperity Center in Downtown Fresno.

The Irvine Foundation Award recognizes leaders who are driving innovative change in the state.

In addition to the honor, BWPC received $350,000 in grant money.

Their goal is to help improve the health of black mothers and their babies, as well as address health barriers for other marginalized groups.

"One of our core roles is to take those experiences, concerns and make sure that information gets to the right decision makers at the hospitals and the right decision makers," Davies-Balch said.

Data from the CDC shows in 2021, the maternal mortality rate for Black women was 70 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Davies-Balch explains the funds will be used to support its programs, services and staff so they can continue to strive to deliver excellent care to their clients.

"Working in maternal child health, when you're addressing disparities, racism, social justice and environmental justice, however you want to frame it, that's really emotional," she said.

Davies-Balch adds the grant will allow them to connect and partner with the community on a higher level.

The money will also support BWPC's Doula Training Program.

"Here in Fresno and the Central Valley, we definitely have a huge shortage of trained doulas," Davies-Balch said.

Davies-Balch says so far, they have 12 trained doulas but are hoping to reach 30 by the end of next year.

They also hope to expand other BIPOC groups.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.