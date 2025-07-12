FX launches 'Alien: Earth' companion podcast and immersive digital experiences

FX rolls out behind-the-scenes content and immersive environments ahead of the "Alien: Earth" premiere on August 12

A woman is seen in a virtual reality corridor from behind wearing Apple Vision Pros experiencing a scene from FX's "Alien Earth."

LOS ANGELES -- FX is taking fans deeper into the world of "Alien: Earth" with an immersive lineup of exclusive content ahead of the show's premiere on August 12.

The sci-fi thriller, created by Noah Hawley and inspired by the "Alien" film franchise, will launch a companion podcast and innovative digital extras that include panoramic super-resolution set images, spatial photos, and an interactive Disney+ environment for Apple Vision Pro users.

"Alien: Earth - The Official Podcast," hosted by Adam Rogers, features episode-by-episode breakdowns, behind-the-scenes insight, and interviews with the show's creators and cast. The podcast will be available across all major platforms, including YouTube and the Hulu and Disney+ show pages.

Starting July 24, Disney+ subscribers using Apple Vision Pro can explore an immersive "Containment Room" environment aboard the USCSS Maginot, adding a new level of interactivity to the viewing experience.

"On The Red Carpet" got our first look at the new series at SXSW in Austin, Texas where they created an out-of-this-world immersive experience.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX Networks, Hulu and this ABC station.