Gas prices up 17 cents this week in Fresno

The average is now $4.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That's exactly 30 cents higher cents than last month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers should expect to feel some pain at the pump this week.

Gas prices have jumped 17 cents in Fresno compared to last week.

Hanford residents can expect prices significantly lower, at $4.43 per gallon.

Visalia is averaging $4.49, and the North Valley is seeing prices of about $4.52.

The cost has been rising across the state.

Experts say refinery issues are causing disruptions on the West Coast, and the switch to summer gasoline is pushing prices higher.

