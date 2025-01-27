The new season of 'The Bachelor' airs Mondays on ABC

Get to know your new 'Bachelor,' Grant Ellis

"The Bachelor" Grant Ellis talks about love, life and how it all ends!

LOS ANGELES -- Grant Ellis has hearts aflutter as he steps into the spotlight as "The Bachelor." It's a role he doesn't take lightly.

"First and foremost, I'm really excited," Ellis told On The Red Carpet.

"I just want to be a good example and set that tone of what a relationship looks like and means that's healthy."

Bachelor Nation first met Ellis on Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette" and took note of his charisma and genuine interest in Jenn and the other guys! When it didn't work out between Jenn and him, fans knew he could be a great Bachelor, and so did the powers-that-be. The announcement was made at Jenn's "Men Tell All."

"The first time I stepped into The Bachelor Mansion as the lead, I felt excited. The nerves weren't there until I saw the women," Ellis admitted.

Tens of thousands applied, but in the end, 25 women were selected to vie for Grant's heart.

"This group of ladies are wonderful. They had so much charisma and energy and they passed it right on to me. So night one, just expect a lot of laughs, a lot of fun but there's a tone of seriousness because I am looking for my wife," he said.

So what do we know about our new Bachelor? He is a 31-year old day trader who lives in Houston, Texas. He's a fan of the L.A. Lakers, bowling and karaoke. But we wanted to find out a little more about his journey to this moment, so we asked him about some of his "firsts" when it comes to love.

He told us his first kiss was when he was quite young!

"It was nap time, I remember we were laying down and I went over to her and kissed her on the cheek. That was my first kiss," he admitted.

Ellis' first date didn't come until a little later.

"I was so focused on sports in high school that I think my first date wasn't until my senior year," said Ellis, who is a New Jersey native. "We went to Seaside, it was for graduation, I had a date there and we went to get some pizza."

"(My) first love was probably my one relationship. I've only been in one long-term relationship, that was the one time I can say I've truly been in love and it taught me a lot," Ellis continued.

"It taught me how to communicate. It taught me that when you're angry, you don't say things that you don't mean. It taught me what love was and it's a choice, you know."

Ellis first watched Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette," prior to him going onto Jenn's season.

"I went to Google and was like 'the best season of The Bachelor', and it was Hannah Brown's season, so shout out to you, Hannah Brown!," he said.

Ellis teased that the season is an emotional roller coaster for everyone and we will see plenty of tears. So how does it all turn out?

"I felt like it ended the way it was supposed to end. That's the way I felt. And happy is the word I'll use," Ellis hinted.

