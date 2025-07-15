Girl accused of killing Caleb Quick appears in court as transfer decision delayed

Caleb Quick's father, Stephen, also responds to the claims the suspect's attorney made against his son.

The alleged getaway driver in the high-profile killing of Caleb Quick was back in court Tuesday.

The alleged getaway driver in the high-profile killing of Caleb Quick was back in court Tuesday.

The alleged getaway driver in the high-profile killing of Caleb Quick was back in court Tuesday.

The alleged getaway driver in the high-profile killing of Caleb Quick was back in court Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The alleged getaway driver in the high-profile killing of Caleb Quick was back in court Tuesday.

The 16-year-old girl appeared calm in an orange sweater in the courtroom, which was closed to cameras.

Her parents sat behind her as the judge gaveled in, but the hearing got pushed to the fall.

"We're not ready to set the evidentiary hearing," the prosecutor said. "There are some items being done in preparation."

The District Attorney's Office has obtained the girl's records from Clovis Unified.

"The prosecutor has some subpoenaed information that they're just getting today, and they're copying - giving us a copy of it," defense attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt said.

His client and her boyfriend are accused of killing Quick in April. Investigators believe the boy watched Quick for several minutes before shooting him and then running away to speed off in a white Tesla driven by the girl.

RELATED: Previous coverage on the murder of Clovis teen Caleb Quick

Caleb's father, Stephen, wants the girl and her boyfriend tried as adults in criminal court, calling it an adult crime deserving of adult time.

But on a Tuesday, the probation department did not issue a recommendation on the girl's transfer to adult court.

"I honestly don't know what to make of that," Stephen Quick said. "This whole process is very confusing."

Hammerschmidt still has to subpoena witnesses, evidence he believes could influence the probation department.

"They know that they don't have all the information that they could end up receiving down the line and that it's premature for them to make a recommendation on the limited information they have."

The girl's transfer hearing could now extend into next year, and her boyfriend's case is following a similar track.

His attorneys have denied the murder charge and suggested Caleb engaged in sexual misconduct before the shooting.

"What they're saying about him - It doesn't matter," Stephen said. "They're not the judge, jury, executioner in this case, and they decided to be that role off of, to me, rumors."

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.