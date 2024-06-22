Good Sports: Bullard High senior gets NBA Finals experience through Make-A-Wish

The Boston Celtics are NBA champions. Bullard High senior Cesar Gonzalez witnessed part of that title run up close and personal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For a record 18th time, the Boston Celtics are NBA champions.

It's a journey to basketball's biggest stage that relied on a wish.

"He has seizures every day," says his mom, Deya Klasen.

At the age of 13, Cesar was diagnosed with epilepsy, causing him to suffer from seizures five to six times a day.

"I had to take a bunch of medication time and time again," he said.

No swimming, no driving and no more basketball.

"A job on top of the jobs we already have," Klasen said.

One day, Cesar's medical team at Stanford Health gave the family a light at the end of the tunnel, enrolling Cesar into the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"If my phone rings, I think it's something wrong with Cesar," Klasen said.

Two years later, Deya got a phone call she was happy to answer.

Cesar's wish had been granted.

"We're going to the NBA Finals," he said.

Within days, Cesar's mom, dad and brother were on a plane to Boston.

"TD Garden, I mean that place is awesome," says his dad, Garrett Klasen.

There were police escorts, luxury box seats and a chance to walk on the court before tipoff.

"You see celebrities to the right of you, you see celebrities to the left of you," Cesar said.

"First thing I saw was Shaq -- he was on live TV," Garrett said.

"I saw JJ Redick -- he stopped what he was doing and took a picture with me," Cesar said.

It's a fearless attitude that brought mom to tears.

"Very proud mom, because I couldn't do it," Klasen said.

As they say in Boston...

"Anything is possible," Cesar said.

It's a motto Cesar takes to heart.

"I'm living day by day and you know, I'm happy for that," he said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.