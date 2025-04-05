Good Sports: El Diamante High School wrestler makes history with state title

Creason won the 157-pound state title, becoming Visalia's first state champ in 45 years and the first in the school's history.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's not hard for El Diamante junior Chris Creason to pick out a favorite ring or medal from his wrestling career.

That win in February - historic.

Creason won the 157-pound state title, becoming Visalia's first state champ in 45 years and the first in the history of the school.

"I wanted to be that small school that showed that I can be as great or even better than these big top dogs," he said.

It's a mindset he developed from an early age, often wrestling one to two grades up with the older kids.

But the secret ingredient may go deeper.

His aunt, Jennah Creason, was the first girl to win a state title in Tulare County history. Now, she competes as a professional boxer.

His dad, Chris Creason Sr., is another former wrestler who is in his first year as the Miners head coach.

Creason Sr. took his son up and down the state to get the best competition.

"We've seen a lot, a lot of different styles and he made his own style out of it," Creason Sr. said.

Those skills were on display in Virginia.

"I had my dad there -- I just remembered to keep my cool, smile and just go out there and have fun," Creason said.

Creason rattled off seven straight wins to claim the 160-pound national title, but he's already looking ahead to next year.

"Definitely want to become a back-to-back state champ and back-to-back national champ," he said.

He's already made his college commitment. Creason picked Army, impressed with West Point's academics and the chance to make more history on the mat.

For now, he's enjoying the impact at El Diamante.

Creason is already rolling up his sleeves and working for a repeat, hoping to inspire the next generation.

"I feel like it gives some of the kids something to look at," he said. "If one of us can do it in any sport, we can all do it. Just have to have that motive and that drive."

