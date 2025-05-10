Good Sports: FC Fresno Academy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- FC Fresno Academy likes to talk with its feet.

"There's a lot of talent here in the Valley," says coach Cris Solis.

You'll find a host of medals around the necks of the 2013 team.

"There's a lot in my room. It's taking over," says Jordan Lugo.

After losing back-to-back NorCal State Cup championships in the Premier Division, the third time was finally the charm for the club.

"They were hungry," Solis said.

In March, the boys beat Central Valley Academy 3-0 to claim their first state cup title.

"It just felt so good," says Adam Maldonado. "Like winning a World Cup, but at a young level."

The club's founder is Ecuador native and former Fresno Pacific player, Carlos Velasco.

Five years ago, the majority of the boys played for Kerman Revolution before they caught his eye.

"Not only were they quality, but the passion that they play the game, so I was impressed," Velasco said.

Velasco's vision dates back more than a decade.

Back in 2013, Velasco made a trip to Spain, determined to learn the ways of the soccer-crazed country's world-renowned academies.

"I wanted to see what they were doing there to bring here to the kids in the Valley," he said.

After literally knocking on doors and making connections, Velasco brought the European flavor back to the Valley.

It just so happens that the group born in the year he traveled to Spain has been the academy's greatest success.

"Do our best to teach the kids the game," Velasco said. "Teach them also to be a good person and the abilities they have are going to dictate where they go."

"If they're able to go pro, then that's what we want," Solis said. "But if not, they can get an education."

For some of the boys, their goals go beyond just state cups and scholarships.

"To make it pro and play for Barcelona," Maldonado said.

"I just want to go pro and make my parents proud," Lugo said.

