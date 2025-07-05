Good Sports: Former Diamond Dog now with Savannah Bananas

For one former Diamond Dog, the fruits of his labor have him playing with a talented bunch.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State fans remember Grady Morgan as a big hitter.

Back in 2024, he was first-team All Mountain West and hit the longest home run of the season at 515 feet.

After graduation and a brief stint in Independent League Baseball, he was working at a surf shop in Laguna Beach looking for what was next.

After some pressure from friends, Morgan sent a direct message to the Savannah Bananas on Instagram asking for a tryout.

His application video showed why he was Taylor-made for the job.

The Bananas knew the former Bulldog was ripe for the picking, giving him an appealing offer.

Morgan was offered a six-week contract to play for the "Visitors," a team that goes against the Party Animals every night.

That show is now on the road with a sellout crowd every night.

Morgan looks like a natural in front of the crowd. In between games, he's finding his voice on social media.

It's something Morgan never envisioned when he was at Fresno State.

"These guys are like the top of the food chain," he said.

Instead of pushback from the baseball community, Morgan's finding support with his new path.

The recently turned 25-year-old is turning his big league dreams into a big ticket business.

"You see what they're doing, they're selling out football stadiums and MLB stadiums around the nation," he said.

A former Bulldog - taking a bite out of Banana Ball.

"I'm not really afraid to embarrass myself, if that makes sense," he said.

