Good Sports: Fresno native Cedric Coward heading to Memphis Grizzlies

FRESNO, Calif. -- Out of the more than 8 billion people on the planet, only 59 heard their names called in this year's NBA draft.

Fresno's Cedric Coward was one of them.

He knew he could reach this level despite all the difficult trials,

The Central grad taken with the 11th overall pick by the Trailblazers, his rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

''Embracing the process, embracing the journey, and giving my all to the game of basketball," said Cedric.

His journey to the NBA sounds more like a Hollywood script than reality.

''This is the moment I've dreamed of since I don't even remember years old," Cedric said.

His collegiate career started in obscurity at Willamette University, a small Division 3 school in Salem, Oregon.

There, the Fresno native averaged a double-double, putting up 19 points and 12 boards a game.

From there, he'd transfer to Eastern Washington, Washington State, and even make a verbal commitment to Duke in the offseason.

Always knew that he was going to be a special kid no matter what he was gonna do," said Karlos Grier, Central East assistant coach.

Karlos isn't the only one of Cedric's high school coaches who saw something special early on.

I noticed that in the 8th grade," said Greg Streets, former head coach of Central's basketball team.

Sreets says Cedric approached him in the 8th grade, asking to play all four years on varsity.

It was something no player had ever asked him before.

Once I saw him in the gym and his work ethic, I knew he was going to strive to work hard," said Streets.

Focused on academics, Cedric would not letter all four years, but his ambition has inspired up-and-coming Grizzlies.

''As a kid, I came to all his games, I'm not gonna lie. Motivating for the city, just to know Fresno has a lot of talent and people are making it out," said Elijah Graves, Central senior guard.

On paper, it still doesn't make sense.

But Cedric is hoping his script is one that can be written many times over.

''For all the kids out there that are similar to me, hearing my story, you can keep going if you believe in yourself," said Cedric.

