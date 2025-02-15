Good Sports: NFL MVP Josh Allen inspiring his hometown of Firebaugh

Josh Allen's rise from small-town Firebaugh to NFL MVP is inspiring kids to dream big, proving hard work and perseverance can defy the odds.

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Josh Allen's family often says, "You bloom where you're planted."

In his hometown of Firebaugh the signs of support are everywhere but especially inside the local pizza factory.

"The biggest thing he did for this area, the honest truth, is pick up the goals for these kids, knowing that factory isn't the only thing they have left or farming," Alex Mejia said.

Where that idea first budded sits Firebaugh High.

A plot of land donated by Josh's grandfather, Buzz Allen, for whom the gym is named.

These days, his football coach, Bill Magnusson, can be seen watching over 'knee football' at wrestling practice.

"We're helping these kids write their story. Whatever that story may be. Now Josh Allen has a fantastic story but it's still about a kid who wasn't supposed to do it who went and did it," Magnusson said.

Allen's No. 15 is the only number retired at Firebaugh High, where today, a new all-weather track surrounds the field where an MVP first took root.

Zero Division-I offers before Reedley College and Wyoming set him up to be the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The small town described as a ghost town on Bills game days.

"You go grab some meat to get ready to barbeque and you walk in and there's just jerseys everywhere or hats or the old eagles sweatshirt," Firebaugh City Councilmember Brady Jenkins said.

"I think he elevates the town - his work ethic and the fact that he's an 'adjust, persevere, overcome' guy. He doesn't shuck responsibility," Magnussen said.

Magnussen preaches "Character, Commitment and Communication."

3-C's Allen looked to carry in to his MVP moment when giving thanks.

"From the equipment staff to the training room to the strength staff, to 'Slick Rick' in the mailroom," Allen said while accepting his NFL MVP award.

"I'm just an average person but when he mentioned my name it was like, 'Oh my god, he just mentioned my name on national television!' I was just crying," Bills mailman Roderick 'slick rick' Morrow said.

Allen's journey, a path from average to extraordinary.

And a story that could get even better if he's to win a championship for the Bills.

"I mean you know what high school coaching pays right? 50 cents an hour or something like that," Magnusson jokingly said.

For Coach Magnusson it is a similar journey - chasing the next ring.

"I'm just looking forward to the Valley Championships this week in wrestling and getting every one of those kids to wrestle at their potential," Magnusson said. "I think maybe Josh grabbed some of that to where he got the MVP and I'm looking at him and you're looking at him too he's not happy. He's sick he's twisted. In order to be 'that' you have to have that attitude."

