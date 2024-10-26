Good Sports: Special bond with Fresno Pacific soccer captains

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Described as the "Essence of Football Rivalry," the Brazil-Argentina soccer rivalry is considered one of the fiercest in international history, with a combined eight World Cup titles between the two soccer-crazed South American countries.

"Of course, whenever we are mad at each other, I always say, 'Yeah, but we are the world champions,'" says Fresno Pacific Junior Defender Julian Aran Martin.

On the Fresno Pacific men's soccer team, a pair of teammates have put the rivalry aside.

"After I got to know them and have some individual meetings with the guys, their leadership qualities were evident from the first meeting," says head coach Cameron Shahrokhi.

The Sunbirds two captains - Argentina's Julian Aran Martin, and Brazil's Lucas Ribeiro.

Juniors who both found themselves thousands of miles from home in Fresno.

"I didn't think about it twice, I came here and I think it was one of the best decisions of my life," Martin said.

"I didn't think twice because, I mean, it sounded like a very good opportunity for me," Ribeiro said.

Over the past three years, the two have become best friends and roommates.

"I know he would die for me on the field - I would die for him on the field," Ribeiro said.

That do-or-die style is engrained in both cultures.

"In Argentina, we play with a lot of passion," Martin said.

"In Brazil, soccer is everything," Ribeiro said.

"It's inside their culture so deeply rooted, I don't think there's a sport here in the United States that's to the same level of passion," Shahrokhi said.

It's a passion so strong that coach Shahrokhi says he can't keep them away from the game.

Off the pitch, the boys have even learned each other's languages of Spanish and Portuguese through pop culture.

"Sometimes, we watch some famous movies from Argentina or Brazil so we get to know the culture more," Martin said.

That bond translated to the field, with Aran Martin holding the defensive line and Ribeiro leading the team in goals.

"Whenever you're playing for your brother, you just have more energy to do so," Ribeiro said.

It's a brotherhood that will last for years to come.

