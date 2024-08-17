Good Sports: Stars come out for Fresno's Pro-Am

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just this past weekend, Clovis North High School's basketball gym was standing room only.

We look back at the sights and sounds of a star-studded, Fresno Pro-Am finale.

San Joaquin Memorial alumni and NBA Veteran Quincy Pondexter spearheaded the efforts to try and get an array of NBA talent under one roof.

Players such as Jalen Green, Paul George, Orlando Robinson and AJ Johnson were in attendance.

Event organizers also teamed up with the nonprofit The Troy Center to give away free backpacks and school supplies.

