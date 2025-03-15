Good Sports: UC Merced basketball headed to national tournament for 1st time

If UC Merced breaks the bracket, they'd be the first 16-seed to take down a number 1 team in tournament history.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in program history, the UC Merced men's basketball team is heading to the NAIA National Tournament.

"I mean, very few people can say they competed at a national level," says guard Cameron Brown.

Despite losing in the Cal Pac Tournament championship game, the Bobcats earned an at-large bid after compiling a 20-win season, with a perfect 10-0 record in league play.

"We really wanted the conference championship to be able to play at home, but to get the national tournament, that's always been a goal of ours," says coach Kevin Pham.

After a decade at the helm, Pham finally has a ticket to the dance.

But the time for celebrating is over.

"We're grateful for it but at the same time, this an opportunity for us to showcase what we can do on the national level," Pham said.

A 64-team bracket, UC Merced grabbed one of the final spots as a 16-seed.

They are now tasked with facing top-seeded College of Idaho, the top team in the country at 29-2.

"Yes, we are a 16 seed, but we know we can play at the highest level when we are at our best," says senior guard Aidan Sevilla.

"We just want to be that Cinderella team, make some noise," says senior forward Jaron Mertle.

Coach Pham has been the underdog before.

A Cal graduate, Pham spent his first five years out of college working for Accenture, one of the top IT consulting firms in the world.

He ultimately decided to drop the corporate job for the court.

"My mom thought that I was crazy, but the great thing is I bought her a house," he said.

Making his way through the high school and JUCO ranks, Pham eventually landed the job as the Bobcats women's basketball head coach before taking over the men's program.

"Testament to all the time and effort not to just developing our players, but to our program," he said.

Winners of their last 14 of 15 games, the Bobcats head to Idaho with a ton of confidence.

"We know we can compete with anybody in this country, and we're going out there to show it this weekend," Brown said.

"Not many people believe we can do it but we know we can, and that's really all that matters," Sevilla said.

So with the odds stacked against the bobcats, what would it mean to pull off the upset on the national stage?

"Anything is possible," Pham said. "You just got to take it one play at a time, be true to who you are and go out and compete.

