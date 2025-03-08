Good Sports: Yosemite High School cross country running with the best

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- With less than 600 students, you could call Yosemite High School an underdog.

But don't tell that to the boys cross country team.

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog," says runner Ford Stegge.

For the past decade, head coach Kim Lawhon and coach Brad Stegge have created a perennial powerhouse.

"Through our drive and dedication, we can go against Division I schools," Ford said.

Led by Ford, a UC San Diego commit, the Badgers have ran to four straight Central Section titles.

"When you have a group of similar people going towards the same thing, it really helps you kind of drive toward what you want to do," he said.

Stegge isn't the only DI commit on the team.

Twins Ben and Jack Olney picked up the sport right before freshman year. Their mom forcing them to sign up for a local running camp.

The two constantly push each other to be better than the other.

The friendly sibling rivalry worked. The two are a package deal for the University of San Francisco.

"Most teams will take both or take neither, which we were completely okay with," they said. "That was kind of the whole goal."

With nearly half of the team headed to the DI ranks, the boys hope their journey can inspire the next generation of Yosemite High runners.

"You want to work yourself up to the highest level, and the easiest way to do that is to see what the best people are doing," Ford said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.