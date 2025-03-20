Gov. Newsom fast-tracking clean energy project in western Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is fast-tracking a clean energy project in western Fresno County.

The "Cornucopia Hybrid Project" will provide solar and battery storage along Highway 33 between Coalinga and Avenal.

On Wednesday, Newsom announced the certification of the project, which helps streamlined the process for legal challenges that can otherwise cause long delays.

The facility is expected to power up to 300,000 homes while also creating jobs and advancing the state's clean energy goals.

