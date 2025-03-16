Gran Fondo Hincapie returns to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Gran Fondo Hincapie raced through Merced on Saturday, bringing cyclists from around the country to the North Valley for the only gravel ride of its kind on the west coast.

"It feels great. I feel fortunate because the gravel route is second to none," Virgil Reyes, a racer from Fresno, said.

The weather cooperated with sunshine and blue skies but the wet ground made the route muddy and a touch treacherous.

Finishers had to hose off after they collected their medals.

Organizers adapted by cutting the long course down to keep cyclists safe.

Reyes was one of the first to finish the race. Even though his bike chain broke in the mud, he said he'll definitely be back next year.

"I've been to Colorado and other places to do other gravel rides and this is probably one of the best run races I've ever been to," Reyes said.

The ride went through the scenic countryside and city, blocking several roads.

A major boost for the economy as hundreds, like Wendy Carpenter from San Ysidro, stayed local.

"First time in Merced, first time doing any ride like this, it's been a blast," she said. 'It's a really great group out there."

Race organizers say it's all about getting more people outside and on bikes.

"We don't really focus on the race aspect, the competitive side. While you could race if you want, we try to make it really less intimidating," Rich Hincapie, president of Hincapie Sports, said. "We want kids out here, we want people who've never ridden before, we want people to be motivated to train and change their lifestyle. A bicycle really is a life-changing thing."

