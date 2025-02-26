Grand opening for Marjaree Mason Center's new facility

A grand opening will be taking place for the Marjaree Mason Center's new facility.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center will be holding its grand opening and ceremonial ribbon-cutting to commemorate the transition of all nonresidential services into its new Isnardi Foundation Building, serving survivors of domestic violence in Fresno County.

In December 2022, the Marjaree Mason Center purchased a 5.5-acre property in Fresno with an existing 37,680-square-foot building.

A nearly 60-year-old structure, significant upgrades were needed in order to meet all of the center's needs to serve survivors of domestic violence with all of its non-residential services, including 24/7 crisis response and drop-in center.

Demolition and construction began in February 2024 and this week, the building officially opens its doors to begin serving survivors and their children with crisis response, legal advocacy, individual and group therapy, child advocacy, a health clinic, community case management, education and training and more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 10 am at The Marjaree Mason Center's Isnardi Foundation Building in northwest Fresno.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.