Grass fire near Highway 168 interchange impacts drivers visibility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grass fire near a Fresno Highway made it hard for drivers to see as smoke filled the roadway.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday near the Highway 168 to Highway 180 interchange.

Smoke from the flames limited visibility for drivers on both sides of the Fresno highway.

The fire also impacted traffic for drivers heading north on the 168.

It's unclear how the fire started.