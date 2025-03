Groundbreaking held for Valley school founded by former NFL player

The city of Fresno recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new facility for Golden Charter Academy.

The city of Fresno recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new facility for Golden Charter Academy.

The city of Fresno recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new facility for Golden Charter Academy.

The city of Fresno recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new facility for Golden Charter Academy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new facility for Golden Charter Academy.

The site will soon be the new TK-8th grade campus for the school.

We sat down with former NFL player and Edison High alum, Robert Golden, founder of Golden Charter Academy, to discuss what's to come.