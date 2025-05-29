It will feature three state-of-the-art facilities that are meant to enhance the car-buying experience and bring new jobs.

Groundbreaking for new luxury car dealership in Clovis

The new 15-acre luxury auto campus will be the future hub of Audi, BMW and Porsche dealerships.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The biggest automotive project to hit the Central Valley broke ground in Clovis on Wednesday.

City leaders gathered at the empty lot on Clovis Avenue near Palo Alto. That's just south of Herndon.

It will feature three state-of-the-art facilities that are meant to enhance the car-buying experience and bring new jobs.

Former two-time MLB All-Star, CJ Wilson owns Audi, BMW and Porsche Fresno.

He says this new dealership will help these companies double their service capacity.

"Because we are going to have a much bigger service department, they are going to have much faster service and much faster entry in terms of getting a car in and out, and making appointments to get shorter term waits.''

The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2026.

