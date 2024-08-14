Gustine police officers honored for saving man in Arizona after crash

GUSTINE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers in the North Valley are being recognized for taking action to save a man after a crash, across state lines.

In September of 2023, Gustine police officers Jose Gallardo, Luciano Zelvaggio and Emanuel Gonzalez were driving two new police vehicles back to the Valley from New Mexico.

While passing through Arizona, they were frantically flagged down by a woman.

The group pulled over to help and found a man stuck inside a crashed pickup truck.

Police say smoke was coming from the engine as the officers broke a window to get him out.

They continued tending to the injured man until he was taken to the hospital by local first responders.

Those three officers received Medals of Valor from the California Reserve Officers Association.

The awards were presented at a luncheon held in Burbank.

The Gustine Police Department shared photos of the officers as they were honored for their heroic efforts.

