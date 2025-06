Halau Hula I Ka La holding showcase at Fresno City College this weekend

This weekend, you have the chance to immerse yourself in the Hawaiian culture without leaving the Valley.

This weekend, you have the chance to immerse yourself in the Hawaiian culture without leaving the Valley.

This weekend, you have the chance to immerse yourself in the Hawaiian culture without leaving the Valley.

This weekend, you have the chance to immerse yourself in the Hawaiian culture without leaving the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you have the chance to immerse yourself in the Hawaiian culture without leaving the Valley.

The Aloha spirit is taking over the Fresno City College Theatre this weekend.

"Halau Hula I Ka La" is a Hula School in Clovis.

On Wednesday, two of the students sat down with Action News to talk about their upcoming Ho'ike or showcase.