Hanford native Steve Perry auctions collection to raise money for Altadena fire victims

The Valley's home-grown rock star is giving you a chance to own a piece of his Hall of Fame career.

Hanford native Steve Perry says he's opening up his personal archives for fans.

An online auction of Perry's collection is happening now and runs through next Friday, June 13th.

The items include gold and platinum records, handwritten lyrics, and tour merchandise from his years as lead singer of Journey to his solo career.

All the proceeds from the auction will benefit Altadena firestorm victims with the help of the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

You can view the Steve Perry memorabilia auction by clicking here.