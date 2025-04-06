Hantavirus disease kills 3 Californians, officials say

Three deaths in California have been linked to the Hantavirus and all three were people who lived and worked at Mammoth Lakes.

Three deaths in California have been linked to the Hantavirus and all three were people who lived and worked at Mammoth Lakes.

Three deaths in California have been linked to the Hantavirus and all three were people who lived and worked at Mammoth Lakes.

Three deaths in California have been linked to the Hantavirus and all three were people who lived and worked at Mammoth Lakes.

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three deaths in California have been linked to the Hantavirus.

Mono County Public Health says each of the recent cases were people who lived and worked in Mammoth Lakes and experienced feeling ill in February.

The first death was reported on February 27, the second death happened on March 26 and the latest death happened on Thursday.

This is the same disease that the wife of actor Gene Hackman, had contracted in February, which led to her death.

RELATED: The last days of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa: A timeline

Hantavirus is a serious and often deadly illness that people can get through contact with infected deer mice.

Mono County Public Health says it believes that deer mice numbers are high this year in Mammoth.

The best way to prevent infection is to keep wild rodents out of your home, work, car, or other closed spaces.