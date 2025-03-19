Health officials confirm 2nd case of measles in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed a second case of measles in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health says an unvaccinated adult from Fresno County was confirmed to have measles and is linked to the recent confirmed measles case.

Officials say the person visited a WinCo Foods in Clovis on Ashlan Avenue near Peach between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm on March 13.

People who were at the location are asked to contact the Department of Public Health.