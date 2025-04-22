Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures: The importance of healthy snacks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our series "Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures" is spotlighting the ways we can ensure Valley kids are set up for success.

It's in partnership with Valley Children's and Fresno State.

Here in the San Joaquin Valley, healthy eating is a major concern.

According to Valley Children's Healthcare, more than 40 percent of children are overweight or obese.

Up to 25 percent lack access to a regular, dependable food source, and healthcare disparities disproportionately affect children of color.

We sat down with registered dietitian Jamie Jacinto to discuss some healthy snack options.