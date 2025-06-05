High School Graduations happening across the Valley

It's a busy time as multiple high school graduations are happening across Central California.
Here's a list of today's high school graduations:
Date: JUNE 5, 2025
FRESNO COUNTY:
Clovis West High School- 7:30 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Stadium (1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis)
Coalinga High School - 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Bowl (750 Van Ness Ave., Coalinga)
Firebaugh High - 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium (1976 Morris Kyle Drive, Firebaugh)
Fowler High-Fowler Academy Continuation - 8:00 p.m. at Nielson Stadium (701 E. Main, Fowler)
Tranquillity High - 7:00 p.m. at 6052 Juanche Ave., Tranquillity, CA 93668
Rio Del Rey High School - 10:00 a.m. at Helm Elementary - Cafeteria (13883 Lassen Ave, Helm, CA 93627)
Kerman High/ Kerman Online - 6:30 p.m. at Kerman HS - Stadium (205 S. First, Kerman)
Kingsburg High - 8:00 p.m. at Kingsburg HS - Football Stadium (1900 18th St., Kingsburg)
Mendota High - 7:30 p.m. at Mendota High - Aztec Stadium (1282 Belmont Ave., Mendota)
Parlier High - 7:30 p.m. at Parlier HS - Stadium (603 Third St., Parlier)
Selma High - 7:45 p.m. at Selma HS - Staley Stadium (3143 S. Thompson Ave., Selma)
Sierra High - 8:00 p.m. at Sierra HS (33326 Lodge Rd., Tollhouse)
TULARE COUNTY:
Mission Oak High School - 8:00 p.m. - Bob Mathias Stadium
Orosi High School George Millhorn Stadium 41815 Road 12, Orosi, CA, 93647, 7:30 PM
Visalia Technical Early College HS - 4:00 p.m. at LJ Williams Theater
El Diamante High School - 7:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl
MADERA COUNTY:
Torres High School Stadium--7:30pm at Torres High School Stadium
MARIPOSA COUNTY:
Coulterville High School - 3:30pm at 10326 Fiske Rd. Coulterville, CA
MERCED COUNTY:
Golden Valley High School--7pm
Livingston High School-8pm
Dos Palos High School-7:30PM
KINGS COUNTY:
Corcoran High School - 8:00 PM Corcoran High Stadium
EFJ June 5, 2025 6:00 PM Presentation Center
Hanford West High School June 5, 2025 8:00 PM Neighborhood Bowl
Lemoore High School June 5, 2025 8:00 PM LHS Stadium