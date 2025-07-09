Highway 198 in Lemoore closed due to fire, CHP says

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is diverting eastbound traffic off Highway 198 in Lemoore as crews battle a fire that broke out Tuesday evening.

Video from a Caltrans camera shows plumes of smoke near southbound 41 and 198 in Lemoore.

Action News has a crew on the way. They say traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 81.

Video sent to Action News shows fire trucks and police vehicles in the area.

We've reached out to Lemoore Fire and Police for additional information but have not heard back.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.