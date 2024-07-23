History for Harris: Local supporters praise potential presidential nominee

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As President Biden stepped out of the race for president and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday, it sent shock waves through some communities.

"I sat here, I teared up, I became very emotional," said Madera City Council woman Anita Evans.

"When that happened on yesterday, the smiles that I saw on my daughter's faces were incredible, they actually understood that something historic could potentially happen in their lifetime," said Pastor DJ Criner.

Local pastor, DJ Criner says Harris' candidacy provides hope for young girls, like his daughters.

"I think right now we are starting to see that there is potential, that our country is opening up and seeing that every individual is created equal in God's eyes," said Criner.

Dezie Woods-Jones, President of Black Women Organized for Political Action agrees.

She says in the last 24 hours, she's seeing young voters get motivated.

"So they were basically going to sit this election out, and so we really cannot afford for that to happen," said Dezie Woods-Jones. "So I've been inspired by again, the energy from young people across the board."

After President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the party favorite to replace him at the top o

Woods-Jones now lives in Madera, but previously served as Vice Mayor in Oakland and helped campaign for Harris in 2016 for the U.S. senate.

Before serving as Vice President, Harris was California's attorney general and San Francisco District Attorney.

She faced criticism in those positions, some saying her policies incarcerated a high number of people of color.

"I think those criticisms are surely being less played now than they were earlier. I had a lot of people that I knew well, friends that would call me and say Dezie, what do you think, you know her reputation and she prosecuted a lot of African American - well you know, she had to do her job," said Woods-Jones.

Supporters like Madera council woman Anita Evans says she is now advocating for all women.

"She's fighting for women's rights, she's fighting for the reproductive system," said Evans.

Adding she's ready to endorse the Harris Campaign.

"Let her stand up and represent the United States of America and be the first woman, African American, in power," said Evans.

